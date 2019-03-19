Nanaimo RCMP HQ closed for remainder of the day due to suspicious packages
Nanaimo RCMP's detachment on Fitzwilliam Street was behind police tape after part of the station was evacuated due to suspicious packages, March 19, 2019. (CTV Vancouver Island)
CTV Vancouver Island
Published Tuesday, March 19, 2019 11:14AM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 19, 2019 4:12PM PDT
Nanaimo RCMP headquarters will be closed for the remainder of the day after police received two suspicious packages.
Police found the packages at 10:30 Tuesday morning and evacuated half of the building, Const. Gary O'Brien told CTV News.
Police tape was put up around the station. Nearby Fitzwilliam Street was closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic from Milton Street to Prideaux Street.
An RCMP explosives dog assessed the packages and the explosives disposal unit arrived on scene around 3:30 p.m.
By 3:45 p.m., the police tape was removed and the scene was re-opened.
Non-emergency phone lines and 911 service were not affected by the closure.