Nanaimo RCMP headquarters will be closed for the remainder of the day after police received two suspicious packages.

Police found the packages at 10:30 Tuesday morning and evacuated half of the building, Const. Gary O'Brien told CTV News.

Police tape was put up around the station. Nearby Fitzwilliam Street was closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic from Milton Street to Prideaux Street.

An RCMP explosives dog assessed the packages and the explosives disposal unit arrived on scene around 3:30 p.m.

By 3:45 p.m., the police tape was removed and the scene was re-opened.

Non-emergency phone lines and 911 service were not affected by the closure.