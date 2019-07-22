

CTV Vancouver Island





Nanaimo police are asking for assistance identifying three suspects after The Brick furniture store was targeted in a robbery.

On July 15, police say two men and one woman allegedly stole an Android TV box and an LG speaker from The Brick store at 6361 Island Hwy. in North Nanaimo.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects pictured above is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.