NANAIMO -- Operations are about to ramp up at a large mill outside of Nanaimo, which for months has been shut down due to a strike.

The union representing Western Forest Products workers confirms that its members have been recalled by the employer to the Duke Point Saw Mill.

“Duke Point is doing two days of safety training prior to production start-up next Monday,” union president Brian Butler told CTV Vancouver Island Thursday.

Thousands of Vancouver Island forestry workers have been off the job for seven months as a bitter labour dispute played out.

Earlier this month, Western Forest Products and USW Local 1-1937 were able to reach an agreement to end the historic strike action.

Butler says the ball is now WFP's court in terms of restarting operations in the backcountry and in manufacturing.

“The union is trying to get more specific information from the company on all operations, but the union is not in control of when and how quickly they get back to full production,” said Butler. “It is incumbent on WFP to advise employees when they anticipate a recall to take place.”

Exactly how many staff members have been recalled to the Duke Point Mill is unknown.

Work officially begins on Monday.