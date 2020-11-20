VANCOUVER -- After a nearly six-month search, Vancouver Fire and Rescue has named its next chief and the appointment breaks new ground within the nearly 1,000 member department.

A statement from the city says Karen Fry – who has been fire chief in Nanaimo since 2017 – is the first woman to lead the department and she fills the vacancy created by the retirement of former chief Darryl Reid.

Fry begins her new role on Jan. 4.

Meanwhile, Vancouver-based Lululemon Athletica will have its first female chief financial officer starting Monday as Meghan Frank – formerly the yoga wear company's senior vice-president of financial planning and analysis and interim co-CFO, starts her new job.