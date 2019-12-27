VICTORIA -- The story of love between two sisters in the movie Frozen was loved by two other sisters, Chloe and Aubrey Berry.

As a tribute to the two girls, who were killed by their father on Christmas Day, 2017 more than 150 children and their families were treated to a special showing of Frozen 2. Children from Extreme Outreach Society got to share the adventures of Elsa and her younger sister, Anna, in a world that was treasured by Chloe and Aubrey.

"A very wise six-year-old told me that the best super power you could have in the world would be to help other people, so this is embodying that," said Chloe and Aubrey's nanny, Suzanne Morin.

"They really loved the movie Frozen so we wanted to take some kids who may not have a chance to see it, to get to see it."

Morin said when she first saw Frozen 2 there were many moments that reminded her of Chloe and Aubrey.

"It's the story of the love of two sisters and there are so many moments where I thought of them the entire time," said Morin.

"Their memory will live on forever because love is how you stay alive and they brought so much love to so many people. It was a joy to be with them."

Morin said the sisters knew all the words and all the actions from the first movie and that they loved to sing. In memory of the girls, their nanny asked the Christmas Blessing Challenge organizers to offer a Pay-It-Forward event in honour of the two sisters.

"The movie Frozen was their favourite movie so we thought this would be a good idea, to take some kids to see Frozen 2 in memory of the two girls," said Pay-It-Forward organizer and Remax realtor, Alex Burns.

"This is something they loved a lot and we thought it would be a cool way to pay it forward for them."

Children were greeted at the entrance of Silver City Tlilicum by the movie's main characters, Elsa and Anna, prior to the day's special showing of Frozen 2. Many of the families who attended the screening were touched by the opportunity to see the latest installment in the Frozen series. Some of the children from Extreme Outreach Society come from single parent homes and would not have been able to see the movie, complete with popcorn, were it not for Friday's event in honour of Chloe and Aubrey.

"It is going to be over the top for them," said Extreme Outreach Society executive director Cliff Power. "Especially over the winter break, it is going to be really great for them."

Morin said Chloe and Aubrey brought love and light everywhere they went. She said they had such a love for people and helping people that even though it is difficult to deal with them being gone, their love is what will continue as their legacy.

"They brought so much joy that it will be wonderful to see the joy on the faces of all the kids that get to see the movie," said Morin.

In addition to Friday's tribute, a memorial to Chloe and Aubrey has been set up at Willows Beach in Oak Bay. At the beach, a tree has been adorned with red ribbons close to the children's playground.