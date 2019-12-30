VICTORIA -- Tenants of a Langford highrise who were advised to vacate the building just before Christmas are still unsure of when it will be safe to return home.

According to the City of Langford, there are safety concerns regarding the building's gravity system and lateral system. The residential tower, called Danbrook One, does not have a lateral system which passes seismic safety standards in the province, which could endanger lives.

After the city was notified of the safety concerns on Dec. 20, the municipality strongly encouraged residents of the highrise to move out of their homes and revoked the building's occupancy permit.

Since then, property owner Centurion Property Associates has installed temporary shoring on the first and second floors. However, despite the temporary shoring, Langford is advising tenants of the building to find alternate housing until the building's non-compliance issues have been addressed and reviewed by two engineers.

"While the building owner has installed a temporary shoring solution, the city will not be reinstating the occupancy permit for Danbrook One until all life safety issues are addressed and the building is compliant with the BC Building Code, as demonstrated through sign off by both the engineer of record and a peer review conducted by an independent engineer," reads a statement from the city of Langford on Monday.

Currently, there is no timeline for when the reports by the engineers will be completed, and what – if any – further additions to the building need to be constructed to bring the highrise up to code.

In the meantime, the City of Langford has offered tenants of the building free hotel accommodations until Jan. 3 and has offered to pay for moving expenses for any residents who are looking to permanently relocate somewhere else in the municipality.

Funding for the temporary housing and moving fees comes from a $400,000 emergency reserve fund created by Langford city council and a GoFundMe campaign launched by the municipality. As of 2:45 p.m. Monday, the online fundraiser had more than doubled its original $20,000 goal with a total of $41,430 raised.