VICTORIA -- The RCMP in British Columbia say an access control checkpoint has been established on a road that leads to a natural gas pipeline project which is the subject of a court injunction against demonstrators.

Mounties say the checkpoint is at the 27-kilometre mark of the Morice West Forest Service Road that leads to the Coastal GasLink project.

It says the purpose of the checkpoint is to mitigate safety concerns related to fallen trees and tire piles with incendiary fluids along the roadway.

The RCMP say the checkpoint also allows emergency service access to the area.

A BC Supreme Court judge extended an injunction against Wet'suwet'en members and anti-pipeline activists on Dec. 31.

Coastal GasLink says it's committed to negotiating a resolution to the dispute and contacted the Mounties after the discovery of fallen trees along the pipeline route.

The RCMP say vehicles entering the service area will be stopped, given a copy of the injunction, informed of the checkpoint's purpose and hazards.

It says those who weren't spoken with on the way in will be briefly detained on their way out.