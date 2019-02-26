

Brendan Strain, CTV Vancouver Island





The mother of Amanda Todd gave an emotional speech to students of Reynolds Secondary School in Saanich on Tuesday, the eve of Pink Shirt Day.

Amanda Todd, the B.C. teen who took her own life after being bullied online, was 15 at the time of her death. Shortly before her death, Amanda made a powerful YouTube video where she used flashcards to tell her story of online abuse.

Now seven years later, Amanda’s mother Carol Todd says she is continuing to tell her daughter’s story so that others can learn from her loss.

“There is a message of hope,” Todd told the students. “We need to know that if you have heard or seen someone being bullied, you should tell someone and there will be help.”

Todd also addressed the dangers of social media.

“Amanda changed schools to avoid bullying,” said Todd. “Those kids just didn’t leave her alone, through social media those bullies followed her.”

Pink Shirt Day began with an act of kindness in Nova Scotia in 2007 and has since taken off around the world.

Tomorrow Todd will be at the B.C. legislature to help celebrate Pink Shirt Day.