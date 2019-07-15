

Glenn MacDonald, CTV Vancouver Island





A Vancouver Island mother is set to speak publicly for the first time since her allegedly abducted daughter was found in England and her former partner was arrested and charged with child neglect.

Tasha Brown and her lawyer, Elisabeth Strain, will give an update on the alleged abduction at the Nanaimo Golf Club on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

In 2016, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for the arrest of Lauren Etchells after she allegedly abducted her and Brown's daughter Kaydance, then 19 months old, and took her to London, England.

The couple, who married in 2013 and separated in 2015, conceived their daughter through a donor process.

After separation, custody proceedings ordered Lauren to surrender Kaydance’s U.K passport and not leave Vancouver Island. She allegedly defied the order and got a new passport for Kaydance in April 2016.

Lauren and her new partner Marco van der Merwen and Kaydance flew from Vancouver to London on May 8, 2016, according to police.

After living there for more than three years, Lauren and her parents were arrested on July 1, say police.

Investigators said the group was spotted trying to land a 13-foot inflatable dinghy on the shores just south of St. Catherine, Jersey, a small island in the English Channel.

Lauren was charged with child neglect and immigration offences and her parents were charged with aiding and abetting and immigration offences. All three have pleaded guilty.

CTV Vancouver Island will livestream Brown's news conference at 10 a.m. Tuesday on our website.