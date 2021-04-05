VICTORIA -- Two more schools in Victoria are reporting COVID-19 exposures, bringing the total to eight schools on Vancouver Island that are currently reporting cases among staff and students.

Belmont Secondary School and Oaklands Elementary School are the most recent additions to the Island Health exposure list Monday.

The Belmont exposure occurred on April 1, while the Oaklands exposure occurred on March 29, 30, and 31.

Over the weekend, exposures were reported at five schools in Nanaimo, Colwood, Qualicum and Saanich.

A school "exposure" is defined as the presence of a lab-confirmed case of the coronavirus in a school during the infected person's period of communicability.

Ahead of the return from spring break, Island Health sent a letter to school districts saying health officials expected "significant numbers" of exposures in schools, mirroring the recent rise in cases on Vancouver Island and across B.C.