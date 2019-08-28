

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





A trailer belonging to Plaza Hotel caretaker Mike Draeger, who has been missing since a devastating fire destroyed the building in May, has been sold.

The vehicle, a 1972 Airstream Bullet, was listed on Used Victoria for $5,000 Tuesday by local towing company, All-Ways Towing.

By Wednesday morning, the Airstream had sold.

The towing company came into possession of the 47-year-old motorhome after the Victoria Fire Department requested its removal following the massive fire at the historic Plaza Hotel building on May 6.

In late June, Victoria police officially declared the fire was caused by arson and confirmed that Draeger was not found in the building after the blaze.

The caretaker's whereabouts are still unknown at this time, though police say he still has an active missing persons file open.

VicPD has not commented on whether or not Draeger is a suspect in the arson investigation, but did state that the arson file is separate from Draeger's missing persons case.

Back in early August, a friend of Draeger's, Susan L'Heureux, told CTV News that he was a kind and gentle man.

"He was the kindest man I've ever met. Like, he may have been a loner, but he was so kind, so gentle," she said.

Cleanup of the Plaza Hotel rubble is expected to cost the building's owner an estimated $500,000.

Once removal of the debris is complete, the owner plans to redevelop the space and include surviving elements of the heritage building.