VICTORIA -- Mounties in Campbell River have found the body of a man who was reported missing Tuesday after he didn’t return from a mushroom-picking trip.

The man, who was in his 60s, was found dead shortly after the initial missing person call, police said Wednesday.

The man's death is not considered suspicious, according to the Campbell River RCMP.

Campbell River Search and Rescue assisted the RCMP with the call.

The investigation has now been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

Police are reminding residents who are heading into the backcountry to bring a map or GPS device, be prepared to spend the night, and tell someone where they're going and when they expect to return.