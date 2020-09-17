VANCOUVER -- Military police at Canadian Forces Base Comox are asking the public for help identifying two people who they say may have information relevant to an ongoing investigation.

The investigation in question concerns "possible theft of multiple electronic products" from the Canex retail store at 1625 Military Row, according to a news release from military police.

Military police say the incident happened during business hours on Aug. 12. They're asking the public to help them identify two people who may have information that is "critical" to their investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the people shown in the surveillance photos provided is asked to call the 12 Military Police Flight at 250-339-8218. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.