VICTORIA -- Former U.S. First Lady Michelle Obama is coming to Victoria next month.

Obama will participate in a moderated discussion at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on March 31.

"The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce is very proud to welcome former First Lady Michelle Obama to Victoria," chamber CEO Catherine Holt said in a statement announcing the event Monday.

"She is an inspiring leader and role model to so many. And because of her strong values and true convictions, she continues to drive important change in society."

Obama served as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017, becoming a role model, champion and inspiration for women, families, and many people across America and around the world.

In 2018, Obama published her best-selling memoir, Becoming.

Obama was born on Jan. 17, 1964. She married Barack Obama in 1992.

They currently live in Washington, DC and have two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Tickets for the Victoria event are available online here or by phone at 250-220-7777 starting Feb. 26.