

CTV Vancouver Island





The Oak Bay father charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of his two young daughters will go directly to trial by direct indictment.

Andrew Berry appeared by video in a Victoria courtroom Thursday as lawyers agreed to bypass the preliminary hearing stage and go directly to trial.

The move to go directly to trial will expedite the process, lawyers say.

Berry had some facial hair and a short haircut in his video appearance and also addressed court for the first time, saying "Hello…I can hear you, yes," as the feed was set-up.

He faces two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his daughters, six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey Berry, whose bodies were found in his apartment on Christmas Day.

No cause of death has been made public in the case.

Berry was arrested after being released from hospital, where he was treated for self-inflicted injuries. He has yet to enter a plea.

A new court date has been set for April 11, when a trial management judge will be appointed to help oversee how the trial should proceed.