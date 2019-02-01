

Andrew Garland, CTV Vancouver Island





Makayla Chang, who was murdered almost two years ago, will be remembered in a memorial birthday celebration set for next month.

Makayla would have turned 18 on March 1st. Her family wants to raise awareness on her birthday that the investigation into her murder is still unsolved, and give her a voice to remind Nanaimo RCMP that her murder must remain a top priority.

Her father Kerry Chang says in a Facebook post that he wants justice for his daughter, “a child has been murdered in our city of Nanaimo and we need those responsible for her death, arrested and held accountable. Anything less is absolutely not acceptable.”

Makayla was last seen March 17, 2017 at the Tim Horton’s on the corner of Wallace Street and Comox Road. That led to an intense search led by Nanaimo RCMP.

Two months later, on May 18, 2017 Makayla’s body was found and her death ruled a homicide.

The family still knows very little about how Makayla died or where her body was found. But they remain hopeful police will complete their investigation this year, bring someone to justice, and Makayla can then finally rest in peace.

If anyone has information that might help investigators bring this case to a close, Makayla’s family is encouraging them to come forward.

The memorial birthday celebration will be March 1st, at Swylana Lagoon in Nanaimo from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and everyone is welcome.