Jewish leaders from around Vancouver Island will hold a memorial for the victims of a synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh this week.

The service will be held for members of the community Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Jewish Community Centre on Shelbourne Street in Saanich.

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the Board of the Jewish Federation of Victoria and Vancouver Island said members are "reeling from the shock of the terrible event in Pittsburgh."

Eleven people were killed when a shooter opened fire at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue on Saturday in what has been deemed the deadliest attack on Jewish people in U.S. history.

The alleged shooter, 46-year-old Robert Gregory Bowers, was shot and wounded after exchanging gunfire with police before he was arrested.

U.S. news media have reported that Bowers allegedly posted anti-Semitic messages online in the moments before the mass shooting.

The federation says leaders of different synagogues from around the island will speak at Tuesday's event.

"Also, a communication of sympathy, condolences and support has been sent to the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh on behalf of the members of the Jewish Federation of Victoria and Vancouver Island," it said.

It follows a similar vigil in the Lower Mainland on the weekend at the Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver.

“We go through times of light together and we go through times of darkness together. Right now, we are going through a time of mourning,” said Ezra Shanken, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver.