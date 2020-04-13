A secluded town on a remote B.C. island has now been thrust into the COVID-19 crisis.

According to a message from the Village of Alert Bay, Mayor Dennis Buchanan has tested positive for the virus.

“He has been treated by the local medical team and is resting at home,” a post on the village's website said Monday.

Alert Bay is on Cormorant Island and has a population of between 1,200 and 1,500 people, depending on the season.

Cormorant Island is a small land mass just south of Port McNeill on Vancouver Island's northeastern coast.

CTV News has reached out to village administration for more information on the mayor's condition but has not received an answer.

Alert Bay is urging residents to stay at home and follow health guidelines from B.C.’s provincial health officer.

There are a total of 1,490 cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia and 87 confirmed cases in the Island Health region as of Monday.