News of an official ground breaking for a large scale cannabis facility has caught at least one Comox Valley politician by surprise.

On July 23, the company behind a large indoor facility meant to grow marijuana for the adult recreational market is set to break ground in a rural area of Courtenay.

In a joint press release, Vancouver Island’s Coastal Cannabis and Atlas Growing from Edmonton announced it will build a 100,000-square-foot facility on Fraser Road.

“We want to work with local stakeholders,” Richard Park with Coastline Cannabis told CTV News. “And work with the community to create jobs.”

The proposed facility would utilize the most modern growing techniques while also creating roughly 60 local jobs.

Officials with Coastline Cannabis say it is in the final stages of federal approval for the facility, and is able to break ground before that approval is granted.

In calls with CTV News, Courtenay Mayor Larry Jangula was surprised by the press release, saying he was unaware of the indoor grow-op slated for his North Island community.

Jangula declined to comment officially on the story saying he would wait to learn more about the facility before weighing in.

Officials with Atlas Growing say a letter was sent to the mayor and councillors indicating their intentions months ago. CTV News also spoke with nearby homeowners on Fraser Road and most were unaware of the pot operation coming to their street.

If approved, the Courtenay operation would be 100,000 square feet in size and could produce 42,000 kilograms of marijuana a year.

That would dwarf Nanaimo’s Tilray facility, which is roughly 68,000 square feet in size.