VICTORIA -- The Mary Winspear Centre in Sidney is officially reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with its first series of live performances beginning this week.

Concert-goers will find a host of new safety rules at the theatre, including a 50 person limit and a new lowered stage.

Other health measures include personal protective equipment worn by staff, increased cleaning practices and contactless delivery of concession and merchandise.

Hand sanitizer and masks will also be available for attendees, though customers are not required to wear a mask.

All concert-goers are asked to reserve their tickets online before each show, and contactless check-in will be required upon arrival.

While a maximum of 50 seats are available at each concert, individual groups are limited to a maximum of six people.

The first live concert to take place at the Mary Winspear Centre since the theatre closed is scheduled for this Thursday.

Canadian country music singer Aaron Pritchett will be performing for four nights, from July 16 to 19.

Later this summer, Juno Award and Latin Grammy award winner Alex Cuba will perform at the Mary Winspear Centre from Aug. 6 to 9, followed by Canadian musician and storyteller Paul “Valdy” Horsdal from Aug. 13 to 16.

Further information on the Mary Winspear Centre’s reopening can be found here.