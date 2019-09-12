

Adam Chan, CTV Vancouver Island





A Nanaimo Subway employee had their nightly tips and bicycle stolen after being mugged early Friday morning.

The robbery took place at approximately 12:30 a.m., Sept. 6, when the employee was taking the garbage out for the night at the rear of the building, according to Nanaimo RCMP.

The victim told police that, while throwing out the garbage, a man wielding a piece of rebar approached him and demanded all of his money. RCMP say that the employee "dug into his pockets and handed over his tip money he had earned that night."

Then the man then stole the employee's bicycle.

"Apparently that wasn't good enough for the thief who then decided to steal the employee's bike," said Nanaimo RCMP in a news release on Thursday.

Investigators are now searching for the stolen bicycle and robber.

The man is described as a white male who was wearing a black hat and beige button-up T-shirt that had "super high" written on it.

The stolen bicycle is described as an orange Mongoose with a blue water bottle holder.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.