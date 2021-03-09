VICTORIA -- Victoria police arrested a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant Monday after he allegedly assaulted a store employee and stole items from the store.

The incident began around 6 p.m. at a business located in the 3000-block of Blanshard Street near Topaz Park.

Police were told that a man had entered the business and was believed to have stolen something from the store. When a staff member went to confront him, he reportedly attacked the employee, smashed a glass door of the business and fled the area.

VicPD officers then identified a suspect and located him at a temporary housing facility in the 1900-block of Blanshard Street.

He was arrested for the alleged assault as well as on an outstanding Canada-wide warrant that originated in Vancouver, where he is accused of assaulting someone with a weapon.

Police say the Victoria store employee received non-life threatening injuries in the encounter.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call VicPD at 250-995-7654 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.