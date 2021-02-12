Update:

VICTORIA – An island-born man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release conditions was arrested in Saanich on Wednesday night.

Police first began searching for Jessie Goodale on Feb. 10 after he failed to return to the Salvation Army in Victoria, where he was ordered to reside.

He was completing his statutory release in the area after serving most of his nearly five-year sentence for aggravated assault. After he failed to return, a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

Saanich police say that Goodale was located while officers were conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of Burnside Road West and Tillicum Road.

Goodale was reportedly a passenger of the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident, Saanich police said in a social media post Thursday.

Police say they are grateful for the community's help in locating him.

Earlier:

Nanaimo RCMP and Victoria police are on the lookout for an island-born man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police are searching for Jesse Goodale, 30, who is wanted for breaching the terms of his statutory release.

Through his release, Goodale was ordered to reside at the Salvation Army in Victoria. He had been staying there since his release from a federal prison in January, after serving most of his sentence for aggravated assault.

On Feb. 10, Goodale failed to return to the Salvation Army and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

Mounties say that he is originally from Nanaimo and is believed to have friends and family in the area still, as well as in other areas of central Vancouver Island.

On Feb. 16, Victoria police asked members of the community to keep a lookout for Goodale. The police department says that anyone who spots him should call 911 immediately and not approach him.

Goodale is described as an Indigenous man standing 5'11" and weighing approximately 220 pounds. He has several tattoos, including the word "WEED" written on his left hand, the words "CROWN" and" M.H." written on his right hand, and the letters "JJ" tattooed on his right arm.

The photo provided by RCMP was taken in August 2020. Goodale is believed to have grown a beard since then.

Anyone with information on Goodale's whereabouts is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. Mounties say should be considered violent.