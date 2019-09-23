

News staff, CTV Vancouver Island





Police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Langford.

The West Shore RCMP were called to the Royal Bank at the West Shore Town Centre at 2:20 p.m. Monday.

Bank employees told police that an unarmed man produced a robbery note and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say they have gathered evidence at the scene but the perpetrator remained at large early Monday evening.

"The West Shore RCMP Major Crime Unit remain at the West Shore Town Centre RBC branch and are gathering evidence and following up on various leads," the Mounties said in a media release.

"Further details will be released as the investigation develops."

Customers of the bank at 2945 Jacklin Rd. were being turned away Monday. A sign posted on the bank's door said the branch is closed due to an emergency and directed customers to the nearest RBC branch.