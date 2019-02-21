Police are on scene at a Courtenay apartment complex, where gunfire rang out early Thursday morning, and a man is believed to have been shot in the upper, inner thigh of his left leg.

Kylee Cordocedo lives across from the Park Place Apartment on Fitzgerald Avenue. She tells CTV News her brother heard a gunshot at 6:30 a.m.

He alerted her to the noise and she ran out of her home, and discovered a man on the ground outside the apartment complex, bleeding profusely.

“When I originally walked up there was quite a bit of blood on the ground in front of him, and his pants were quite covered in blood," she said.

Cordocedo has training in first aid and brought supplies with her.

“Grabbed a belt, I grabbed a towel. I basically ran out here as fast as I could. I have some first aid training because of my job," the woman added.

She stayed with him until police and paramedics arrived.

“He was definitely in shock. He was talking the whole time. He was talking about, he was complaining about how cold it was.”

Police arrived within minutes and secured the scene.

Police tape has cordoned off the area, and a tarp can be scene draped over some form of evidence.

Officers were seen investigating a second floor apartment of the complex.

A trail of blood can be seen leading to where the man was discovered on the ground. Bloody clothing and towels were collected by police, near where the man collapsed.

His identity isn’t known at this point, but Cordocedo says he is between 35 and 40 years old. He was conscious when taken away by paramedics. His current condition is not known.

Police are continuing to collect evidence from the scene and have yet to comment.