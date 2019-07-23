

Police are issuing an unusual warning after an allegedly impaired man hung on to the Johnson Street Bridge as it was raised for a passing vessel.

Witnesses spotted the man hanging on the bridge as it was raised for a barge just before 8 p.m. Friday.

Victoria police say by the time officers got to him, the bridge was fully up and the man was bracing himself with his legs on a railing.

"The bridge was lowered and police were able to take the man into custody," said police.

They said the man got past bridge safety systems and was on the deck when the lift sequence began.

"Officers are urging people to follow the warnings/signage at the bridge and not to attempt to cross the bridge after any yellow warning light is present," police reminded pedestrians.

The man was taken home by officers and was not injured.

Charges are not being considered.