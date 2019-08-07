A Victoria man who took a bullet in a suspected targeted shooting Tuesday has been released from hospital, according to his mother.

The man was shot in the buttock in the 1500-block of Bay Street just after 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, prompting Victoria police to ask residents in the area to stay indoors as they investigated.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not yet been recovered. Police said the shooting did not appear to be random.

CTV News spoke Wednesday to the mother of Ryan Williams, who said her son has since been released from hospital after he was shot.

She said Williams pulled the bullet out of his body himself and gave it to Victoria police officers.

The shooting victim's mother said he works at Solid, a Victoria-based organization that provides support for drug users.

She claimed the man believed to have shot her son previously attacked him with pepper spray at the same house approximately 10 days earlier.

Williams is a tenant in a rooming house on Bay Street and is one of five people who live in the home.

The home's manager Tony Patriarche said Williams told him he was fixing a window on the outside of the house when he was shot.

Neighbour Chris Perry, who lives across from the home, said he heard four shots rings out and left his house to investigate. He said he thought he heard a car leave the area at a high rate of speed following the shots.

Police have not provided any update yet regarding whether a suspect has been identified, but have told the public that it was not a random attack and the public is not at risk.