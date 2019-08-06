

Victoria police say a man was taken to hospital following a reported shooting that appears to be targeted.

Police shut down the 1500-block of Bay Street between Forbes and Victor streets just after 12:45 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a man shot outside of a residence.

Police asked people who live in the area to stay indoors as they investigate "out of an abundance of caution."

Others were asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

Multiple police officers responded to search for a suspect or suspects. Officers could be seen with their guns drawn watching a home in the 1500-block of Bay Street. A man was later transported to hospital.

"There is currently no information indicating that area residents are at risk and investigators do not believe that this was a random event," Victoria police said in a news release.

Police later confirmed a man in his 40s was shot and taken to hospital but said they haven't made any arrests and don't have a suspect in custody yet.

They added that the victim of the shooting is known to them and a weapon has not yet been recovered.

A resident of the home who's lived there for eight years, Tony, told CTV News it's a rooming house and said he was asleep when a gun went off.

He said he was alerted by a neighbour that something was happening and then left the house. He said he was concerned and shaken up but otherwise okay.

Tony said a housemate in his 30s was taken to hospital and that he seemed to be limping but could walk on his own. He said the man was placed on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

Neighbour Chris Perry, who lives across from the home, said he heard four shots rings out and left his house to investigate.

He said he though he heard a car leave the area at a high rate of speed following the shots, but he wasn't sure because Bay Street is very busy.

The section of Bay Street was still blocked to traffic as of 6 p.m.

We're investigating a report of shooting on Bay Street between Forbes and Victor Streets. Please avoid the area. #yyjtraffic will be impacted. Officers are onscene now. — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) August 6, 2019