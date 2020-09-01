CAMPBELL RIVER -- Three people have been arrested and one remains at large following an investigation into an attack with a hammer in Campbell River on Monday.

RCMP were called to a report of a man being beaten with a hammer shortly after 6 p.m. on Parkway Road. Police say two men approached a man in a car and then attacked him before fleeing to a nearby home on Galerno Road.

BC Ambulance Services treated the 42-year-old victim and transported him to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was later released from hospital.

Police arrested a 47-year-old man immediately and are recommending charges of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. The second man is still at large.

During their investigation, police also arrested two people at the Galerno Road residence for outstanding warrants. A search of the home also turned up several grams of methamphetamine and various stolen goods, according to police.

RCMP Const.Maury Tyre says the victim and those arrested were all from Campbell River and are all believed to be related to the local drug trade.

Police say the incident poses no risk to the public.

"This is a stark reminder of the violence that follows the drug trade," Tyre said. "The homes that house this activity are a plague on the community and the local RCMP are constantly investigating these houses."