VICTORIA -- A man flew into a violent rage at a Vancouver Island Wendy’s after staff forgot to put mustard on his burger, according to police.

Wendy’s staff members called police after the man exited his car and began striking a Plexiglas barrier that separates the restaurant takeout window.

The West Shore RCMP say the incident occurred at roughly 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Wendy’s at 1800 Island Hwy in Colwood, B.C.

“The suspect got out of his car and came up to the drive-thru window and began yelling at staff while he smashed the Plexiglas barrier and completely ripped it off the wall,” said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP.

“Before leaving, the suspect threw the Plexiglas barrier underneath another vehicle in the parking lot,” said Saggar.

Police say they are investigating the incident as a case of mischief and causing a disturbance. No Wendy's staff members were injured.

Mounties are now asking the public to help identify the man.

He is described as a white man in his 50s with medium build. He had a bald head and a reddish-brown beard. At the time, he was wearing jeans and a plaid overcoat. He was last seen driving away from the Wendy’s in a blue or grey Toyota Matrix hatchback.

Anyone with information on the man or the incident is asked to call the West Shore RCMP non-emergency line at 250-474-2264 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.