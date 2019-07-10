The BC Coroner's Service is investigating the death of a man who was found along a popular mountain biking trail near Cumberland Tuesday evening.

The unresponsive man was discovered on a trail called "Blockhead" which is along the Cumberland Watershed.

The man was discovered by three other bikers who tried to revive him and called 911. Two of the trio were visitors to the area from England.

Cumberland Fire Chief Mike Williamson said the three "did a tremendous job, they did CPR for about 40 minutes until we got there."

Williamson said the trio saw the man go down a trail about five minutes earlier and then went down the same trail where they came across him.

The rocky trail was apparently wet at the time of the accident and it was raining heavily when firefighters, ambulance personnel and RCMP all attended the scene.

Cumberland firefighters attend to the area for mountain biking crashes often, according to Williamson

"We've had broken ankles, broken collar bones, a lot of crashes. I wouldn't say they were minor injuries, when you break bones it's not minor but they're not life-threatening injuries," he said.

Police said the incident is not being considered suspicious and they are in the process of notifying his next of kin.