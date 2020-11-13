VICTORIA -- A 32-year-old man stands charged with two counts of arson after a fire at a Victoria hotel last week.

Six people were injured when flames tore through the Capital CityCenter Hotel on the corner of Douglas Street and Discovery Street on Nov. 5.

Victoria police were called to the scene before 8:30 p.m. by a man experiencing a mental health crisis.

The man told police he was armed and had barricaded himself inside a hotel suite.

A fire broke out inside the suite, leading police and firefighters to evacuate the building, which at the time housed a mix of regular paying guests and homeless residents who were moved from the city's tent encampments earlier this year.

The barricaded man was arrested at the scene and investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

Matthew Brian Petker, 32, has been charged with arson with disregard for human life, and arson causing property damage.

The accused was one of six people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries related to smoke inhalation.

Victoria police are asking any additional victims who have not spoken to police to contact them at 250-995-7654 or anonymously through the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.