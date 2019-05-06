

CTV Vancouver Island





Mounties in Duncan say one man is dead and another is charged with murder after police were called to a fight in a residence.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were dispatched to a residence in the 3200-block of Cowichan Lake Road for a fight in progress shortly before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

When police arrived, they discovered a 23-year-old man suffering from fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there was a witness to the altercation, who is known to both men. Neighbours told CTV News that a girlfriend of one of the men leapt from a balcony to escape the attack and called police.

Neighbours also say the two men are brothers.

Officers remained at the scene Monday and the area will be closed to traffic while officers investigate.

"While we understand that such an incident is concerning for our residents, we want to reassure our community that this was an isolated incident and the victim and the man charged were known to each other,” said RCMP Insp, Chris Bear of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

Daniel Coogan, 27, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

Coogan has been charged with one count of murder and is expected to appear in court on May 21.