VANCOUVER -- Police on Vancouver Island are thanking the public for their help facilitating the arrest of a man seen carrying what appeared to be a gun in a public park Friday evening.

Saanich police were called to Mount Douglas Park around 6:20 p.m. for reports of a man seen on a trail carrying a firearm, police said in a news release.

Multiple witnesses confirmed the sighting to officers when they arrived at the scene, providing what police described as "important and timely information," including what the man was wearing and which direction he was headed.

Police evacuated the park and requested assistance from the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team.

Officers searched the park for the man, eventually locating him at the summit of the mountain with the help of additional information from witnesses still in the park.

Police said they were able to take the man into custody without incident. The firearm turned out to be a replica handgun, police said, adding that they will be recommending firearm-related charges against the man.

“We would like to thank everyone who came forward and spoke to our officers this evening," police said in their release. "Their information and cooperation proved to be crucial in helping us locate the suspect in this serious call regarding public safety.”