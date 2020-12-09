VICTORIA -- A man has been arrested for a violent road rage encounter that occurred in Duncan more than one year ago.

The incident occurred on Oct. 9, 2019 along Herd Road in Duncan. Police say that at the time, an 85-year-old man reported being tailgated by a truck that eventually pulled up next to his vehicle.

The male driver of the truck then allegedly exited his vehicle, smashed out a window of the victim’s car, and punched the elderly driver repeatedly. After the assault, the victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

“A random attack of an elderly person was a shock to our community,” said Staff-Sgt. Kurt Bosnell of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP in a release on Dec. 9.

After the incident occurred, police released a description of the truck. Now, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say a suspect in the investigation has been arrested.

“Our officers conducted a thorough and in-depth investigation, identifying the man responsible and holding him accountable for his actions,” he said.

Jeffrey Robert Pfeifer, 55, of Crofton, is now facing charges of assault causing bodily harm and mischief.