An 85-year-old Crofton man was sent to the hospital following a road rage incident near Duncan on Wednesday.

According to North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, the attack took place around 12 p.m. noon on Herd Road.

Police say that the elderly driver was travelling on Herd Road towards Duncan when he noticed that he was being aggressively tailgated by a truck. The truck then passed the elderly man and pulled over into the 2500-block of Herd Road.

The elderly man then pulled in behind the truck and, after a short conversation, was attacked by the driver of the truck.

Police say the male driver of the truck smashed the driver's side window of the 85-year-old's car and proceeded to repeatedly punch him in the face and head. The attacker then smashed the passenger side window of the car before climbing back into his truck and driving away.

The elderly victim suffered currently-unknown injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are now searching for the truck and driver and are asking for the driver to contact them voluntarily.

"We are asking for the unknown driver of this truck to please come forward and speak with the police," said Sgt. Trevor Busch, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP in a news release on Thursday.

"This elderly man did not deserve to be treated this way."

The truck is described as a silver third-generation Dodge Ram with an extended cab and short box. It had a white canopy with tinted side and rear glass, dark or black aftermarket rims and a rear bumper with an accent along the length of the top.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have dash camera footage of the encounter, is asked to contact North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 and refer to police file number 2019-18034 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.