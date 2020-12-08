VICTORIA -- A driver suffered minor injuries after his car window was smashed during an alleged road rage encounter on Vancouver Island last month.

According to North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, the incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on the Trans Canada Highway near Chemainus on Nov. 24.

The victim told Mounties he was driving northbound on the highway when a truck began tailgating him and flashed its high beams repeatedly.

When the two vehicles reached a red light at Henry Road, the driver of the truck stepped out of his vehicle and allegedly smashed the window of the victim’s car. The window shattered, leaving the driver with minor injuries, according to police.

The man then returned to his truck and drove away from the intersection onto Smiley Road once the traffic light had turned green.

Investigators are now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the man or the truck involved in the incident.

The man is described as a white man with a thin build and patchy facial hair. The vehicle is described as a white Ford F-150 with a “caved in” front bumper. The truck also had a logo on its side and may have had a four-door crew cab.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

If you are involved in a road rage incident, the RCMP detachment recommends that you remain calm and avoid responding with anger or aggression. Drivers should remain in a public space and ask a passenger or use a voice command to call 911 if they feel concerned for their safety.