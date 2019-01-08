

The Canadian Press





The RCMP says it made an arrest in a Nanaimo bank robbery after surveillance video showed the suspect arriving and leaving in a taxi.

Police say a man entered a CIBC branch in the Port Place Mall on Saturday afternoon and produced a note indicating he had a gun.

He left after a teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash but police say no weapon was seen and no employees were injured during the robbery.

Police say they were able to quickly track down a 41-year-old suspect, David Scott Mcaree, who has been remanded into custody and charged with one count of robbery.