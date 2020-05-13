VICTORIA -- A 19-year-old man is in police custody after a BC Transit bus was stolen from Victoria General Hospital and later found crashed near Thetis Lake Regional Park.

Mounties say the bus was stolen at approximately 6:42 a.m. Wednesday, when the transit driver was on break at the hospital.

A short time later, the West Shore RCMP learned the bus had crashed into a rock wall on Herbate Road near the intersection with Barker Road in View Royal.

There were no passengers on the bus the time.

Following the crash, police say a man was seen running from the bus.

A resident called police just before 7 a.m. saying a man had broken into his home and then run away when he was approached.

Police attended the scene and found the suspect nearby.

Officers arrested a 19-year-old man who remains in custody.

The West Shore RCMP continue to investigate and the suspect is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

BC Transit tells CTV News there were no injuries reported. The transit service says it has launched its own internal investigation into the incident.