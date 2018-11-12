

CTV Vancouver Island





A pedestrian is fighting for their life in hospital following a serious crash that injured three people in downtown Victoria.

Police received multiple 911 calls just after 8:45 p.m. Saturday night reporting a motorcycle had collided with a pedestrian at Pandora Avenue and Douglas Street.

Investigators have determined the motorcycle was heading west on Pandora Avenue when it struck a pedestrian at the Douglas Street intersection.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and a rider and passenger on the motorcycle were thrown from it.

They were also taken to hospital with what were described as serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are now looking to speak with bystanders who jumped in to help the victims, including several off-duty doctors, who have not yet spoken with police.

Those with information are asked to call police at 250-955-7654.

Police aren't yet saying what factors may have led to the crash.

Detectives from VicPD's Major Crime Unit are assisting traffic officers with the crash.