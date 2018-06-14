

CTV Vancouver Island





Victoria's low tide is receding so much, parts of the Inner Harbour were left looking like mounds of mud on Thursday.

Low tide hit zero metres at around 10:20 a.m., according to data from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, equalling the relative mean sea level.

For those who captain water taxis in the Inner Harbour, it means taking care to avoid any potential collisions.

"We just have to be extra cautious of the area. We have lines of travel that we stick to, that we know are safe at all times," said Doug Pringle of Victoria Harbour Ferry. "It happens three or four times a year."

The tide will dip even lower to 0.1 metres below mean sea level just after 11 a.m. on Friday, according to the DFO.

"I understand it'll probably be low for the next week or so," said Pringle.

For beachgoers and tourists around the South Island, the low tide is providing an interesting glimpse of the world beneath the waves.

"Seeing what's out there, there's a live crab over there and we're checking out the birds," said one woman visiting from Calgary.

Low tide will once again hit zero metres on Saturday before rising incrementally over the following few days.