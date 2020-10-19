VICTORIA -- Two seniors from Fanny Bay were found by Comox Valley Search and Rescue after getting lost while mushroom picking Sunday evening.

Searchers were called around 5:20 p.m. when the couple became lost. The couple had a cellphone and a whistle, both of which assisted in the search near the Cook Creek area, just off the Inland Island Highway.

The seniors were apparently walking in circles for about an hour and became worried when it started getting dark.

The pair were found in good condition. Searchers say the pair blew their whistles which alerted searchers and search dogs to their location.

Approximately two dozen searchers helped find the couple, along with dog teams and the RCMP.