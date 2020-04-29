VICTORIA -- London Drugs is planning to dedicate aisles specifically for local businesses to sell their products amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shelf space is being offered to local businesses that have been forced to close due to the virus across Western Canada, including B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

“This is a really hard time for many small businesses, and we are in a unique position in these challenging times where we can really help out,” said Clint Mahlman, president and chief operating officer of London Drugs.

“As an essential service, we are here to help our local small businesses while also providing an opportunity for customers to pick up their favourite local items and support their favourite local companies.”

Local businesses looking to stock their products inside London Drug stores must fill out an application online here.

Some restrictions do apply, such as no alcohol, cannabis or tobacco products, no products that require refrigeration and more.

London Drugs says that only select locations will feature dedicated local business aisles.

As applications for local businesses opened Wednesday. The company says the locations that will feature the local aisles, and the local businesses involved, will be announced later.

“Whether you sell coffee, local honey, or your restaurant’s graphic T-shirts, London Drugs is here to help,” said Mahlman.