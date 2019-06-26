

Camosun College could become home to a burgeoning film hub, as the school enters discussions with a developer about building a film studio, sound stage and production facilities at its Interurban campus.

The school is in talks with community groups, film industry associations, the province and the Lexi Development Group out of Vancouver to explore the idea, Camosun spokesperson Rodney Porter told CTV News Wednesday.

"The next step is seeing what will work for the partners," Porter said, adding that the school could begin offering diploma and certificate programs in area such as animation and makeup artistry.

"We'll have to work with the Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training to secure approval, and work with the District of Saanich because this is something the mayor has been very supportive of," Porter said.

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes said in a statement Wednesday that he's pleased with the prospect of bringing a film studio to Camosun.

"I’m excited by the potential to grow a wide diversity of good, local jobs in areas such as the trades, arts, culture, digital, office services and much more by expanding our economic base," Haynes said.

B.C.'s motion picture industry is expected to have close to 13,000 job openings over the next 10 years, according to Creative BC. The industry group says film and television productions contribute approximately $3.4 billion to B.C.'s economy annually and employs 60,870 people.