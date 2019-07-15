Vancouver Islanders hoping to get their big break in the local film industry may want to check out a job fair in Victoria on Wednesday.

The Jobs Canada Fair, held July 17 at the Parkside Hotel, will feature dozens of exhibitors including the Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission.

While the commission doesn't hire directly for local film shoots, it does keep a database of trained film professionals. The databuse is used to help land film jobs for people with transferable skills like construction, hair and makeup and accounting.

"We've been working hard to build the infrastructure for our film industry on the South Island and part of that is building our local crew base," said VISFMC administrative coordinator Andrea Rogers.

Having crew ready to work means that the South Island is more attractive for film productions, as it's cheaper to hire locally than to bring over workers, Rogers said.

But the commission's booth won't just be for people with transferable skills. Staff will help educate job fair attendees on how to land entry-level roles like production assistant.

The commission said 2018 was a banner year for productions on the South Island, with around 25 movies and television shows filmed locally, injecting $21-million into the local economy.

Films shot on the South Island include Brahms: The Boy 2 and Hallmark's Four Summer Weddings, while Disney's Upside Down Magic is set to film soon.

Talks are also ongoing to build a brand new film studio at Camosun's Interurban Campus.

Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes has said he's confident the studio will be in place by 2020 and expects it to be the first of at least four dedicated studios on Vancouver Island.

“We know that the province has about $3.4 billion in economic input from the film industry," he told CTV News Friday. "As a region, we bring in anything from $15 million to 25 million, it’s peanuts. The reason is the lack of a film studio."

It's the first time the film commission has taken part in the Jobs Canada Fair, which occurs every few months in Victoria.

Exhibitors at the last Jobs Canada Fair event, held in March, including a range of employers including Canada Revenue Agency, Accent Inns, Tim Hortons, the Pool and Hot Tub Council of Canada, Bulk Barn and more.

The upcoming event takes place at the Parkside Hotel and Spa on Humboldt Street Wed., July 17 from 1-3 p.m.