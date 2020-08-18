VICTORIA -- A wildfire burning near Sooke Lake and the Sooke Lake Reservoir that was considered “out of control” by the BC Wildfire Service on Tuesday morning has now been contained, according to the Capital Regional District (CRD).

The fire, which was estimated to be roughly eight hectares in size as of Tuesday morning, is “currently quiet and not spreading,” according to CRD spokesperson Andy Orr.

The wildfire, which is believed to have been sparked by a lightning storm Sunday – which also caused 13 other wildfires on Vancouver Island – is located on Mount Healey about 1.5 kilometres from Sooke Lake and the Sooke Lake reservoir.

Meanwhile, a second smaller wildfire that is also located near Sooke Lake and Horton Lake is also under control, according to the CRD.

The Capital Regional District does not believe that the fires had any impact on the Sooke Lake Reservoir or on water quality.

“There is no imminent threat to the water supply or critical infrastructure,” said Orr on Tuesday afternoon.

Since the two fires were near the reservoir, however, Orr says that CRD staff are preparing to test the area and water for any potential impacts and erosion potential once clean-up efforts have been completed.

“The other wildfires within the Juan De Fuca electoral area are being managed by BC Wildfire Services as well, also with no imminent threats,” said Orr.

On Monday, fire information officer Dorthe Jakobsen told CTV News that crews were assessing the severity of the 14 wildfires that were sparked by Sunday’s lightning storm and were working on prioritizing responses.

Most of the new fires are located in the South Island, with roughly nine burning north of Sooke, two located in the Cowichan area and one sparked near Ladysmith on Mount Hayes.

One of the wildfires is currently burning near Cowichan Lake and is considered “out of control” by the BC Wildfire Service. The fire, located in the Meade Creek area north of Lake Cowichan, measures approximately seven hectares in size.

While the fire was discovered on Monday, when many fires related to the lightning storm were discovered, the BC Wildfire Service app says the cause of this blaze is currently unknown.

Greg Adams, owner of Laketown Ranch, a popular outdoor music festival, told CTV News on Monday that he has seen fire crews working hard in the Cowichan Lake area.

The ranch itself has prepared for any possible brushes with a wildfire by lining the property with water trucks, sprinklers and fire hydrants.

On Monday, Jakobsen told CTV News that one of the main concerns for the new wildfires was that they would “burn quite intensely” if conditions were dry and warm.

“Please, we’re asking the public if they see anything that could be a wildfire to please call us at 1-800-663-5555,” said Jakobsen.