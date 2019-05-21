

CTV Vancouver Island





Investigators appeared to find a laptop in the wreckage of Victoria's Plaza Hotel over the weekend.

On Sunday, crews pulled what looked like a laptop from the rubble of the Government Street property that was devastated by fire on May 6.

Police would not comment on the discovery, or say whether anything salvageable was found on the laptop.

The fire is considered suspicious and investigators continue to comb the scene.

The building's long-term live-in caretaker, Mike Draeger, remains missing.

The BC Coroners Service and Victoria Fire Department said no body has been recovered, but Draeger's friends have said they fear the worst.

Last week, police released recent surveillance images of Draeger in hopes the public can shed light on where he is, or where he was on the morning of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Victoria police.