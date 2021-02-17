VICTORIA -- A Langford arena is set to become a mass vaccination site amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preparations have begun to convert the Eagle Ridge Community Centre at 1089 Langford Pkwy. into a public immunization clinic.

Langford Mayor Stew Young confirmed the site would be the focus of the region's vaccine program on Wednesday.

The community centre says it is in the process of clearing its schedule for the mass vaccination initiative.

Island Health declined to comment directly on the Langford vaccine site, but said in a statement Wednesday that "immunization clinics will be held in large centres including school gymnasiums, arenas, convention halls, and community centres."

The health authority said it is "working closely with our community partners across the Island Health region to identify and coordinate appropriate locations for these clinics."

A spokesperson for the District of Saanich says health authorities have contacted the municipality to set up a similar vaccine site.

"Island Health approached us about using municipal facilities for vaccination clinic locations, but no decisions have been made at this point," said Megan Catalano.

Island Health will reveal more details on Vancouver Island vaccine sites "in the coming weeks and months," a spokesperson said.

As of Tuesday, B.C. had administered 171,755 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 22,914 second doses, primarily to health-care workers and care home residents.

The next phase of the province's vaccine plan involves immunizing residents over the age of 80 years old, as well as vulnerable populations. Health officials will then move on to the general public in April, moving down by age group in five-year increments.