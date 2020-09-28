VICTORIA -- Police in Central Saanich are appealing for witnesses after a Lamborghini was impounded and the driver fined nearly $1,000 for allegedly travelling 65 km/h over the posted speed limit.

The Central Saanich Police Service says the Lamborghini Aventador was pulled over on the Pat Bay Highway (Highway 17) near Keating Cross Road at approximately 8:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the supercar was travelling 145 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. The driver is facing fines totaling $960, including $483 for excessive speeding, $368 for driving without due care and $109 for changing lanes without signaling.

The car was impounded and police say the driver is also facing 11 demerit points.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Central Saanich police Const. Clandening at 250-652-4441.