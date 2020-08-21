VICTORIA -- A rider had their motorcycle impounded and is facing a hefty fine after being spotted travelling more than 60 km/h above the posted speed limit on the Pat Bay highway Wednesday.

Central Saanich police say the motorcyclist was riding 144 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in the 6400-block of Highway 17, near Keating Cross Road.

The rider now faces a $368 fine and had their vehicle impounded for seven days due to excessive speeding.

Earlier this week, West Shore RCMP also impounded a driver for excessive speeding.

Mounties say the driver was travelling more than 100 km/h in a 50 km/h zone along Rocky Point Road in Metchosin on the weekend.

That driver had their vehicle impounded for seven days and was issued a $368 excessive speeding ticket.